Reading Jonathan Williams' review of the book "Why We Swim" evoked several memories for Astorian Janet Bowler.
"Forty years ago on Jan. 2, 1981, I went to the YMCA to swim laps, as I usually did several times a week," she recalled. "After years of swimming in the slow lane, my New Year's resolution was to catch up with the hot shots in the fast lane.
"In the pool, with our Speedos and goggles on, a nice young man decided to give me a few pointers, and that’s how I met my future husband, Lloyd. We've been swimming through life together for 40 years now, and the smell of chlorine still brings romantic memories.
"My other big swim story is that I was in Tapiola Pool, eight months pregnant, the afternoon that the car rolled down the hill and joined us in the deep end. No one was hurt, but lap swim was cut short.
"I still remember Kristin Oja giving our daughter, Margit, her first piece of chewing gum, and then watching lifeguard Kristin Gunderson jump in the pool to pull Margit out of the deep end, when she couldn't make it across.
"One day Lloyd took our daughter there by himself so she could wade in the kiddie pool and he could read," she remembered. At poolside, he struggled to change Margit into a complicated bikini outfit, which kept getting twisted. (Lloyd and Margit are pictured.)
"Rather than help him, the other parents (all mothers) just watched, and watched and laughed. I could mention names but I won't. They reminded us of this experience for years."
"Swimming is a great life-long activity, and there are many adventures along the way," she added. "Thanks for reminding us, Jonathan."
Commented