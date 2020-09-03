A unique event is taking place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Seaside's Sunset Pool.
Bob Evans (bobandtrish.com) will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for "swuggling" (swimming while juggling). During the one-hour program, Bob will also demonstrate some swuggling and juggling tricks.
Interested? The event will be livestreamed at bit.ly/FB_SEPRD and bit.ly/YT_SEPRD, and is a fundraiser for the Sunset Park and Recreation Foundation (bit.ly/swuggling).
"I am a physical education teacher at Pacific Ridge Elementary School, entering my 13th year as an educator, my third in Seaside," Bob wrote. "… I also work with my wife, Trish, also a teacher, as an acrobatic juggling and unicycle duo. We have taught and performed all over the U.S. and Asia.
"We were contestants on the 2016 season of 'America’s Got Talent' — we made it to the third round of the show before dropping out to honor a teaching contract in Thailand.
"I have two official Guinness World Records: For the Fastest Mile Joggling Backwards with Three Balls (running and juggling, bit.ly/GWR_bevans2); and Fastest Mile While Dribbling Three Basketballs (bit.ly/GWR_bevans1). The basketball record took place on the Warrenton track in August 2018."
Both Bob and Trish were athletes in high school, and also when they met in college. A friend taught Bob how to juggle; Trish learned juggling as a child. In 2012, they were the first people to juggle three balls through an entire triathlon.
How did they wind up on the North Coast? "When Trish and I did our U.S. road trip back in 2011, we visited this area and loved it," he explained. "So when we finished our explorations of Korea and Thailand and wanted to settle back in the U.S., we looked for work here."
"I enjoy physical challenges and the training process," Bob noted, but "I also realize the power of modeling a growth mindset to my students."
