"You asked for it, so here it is," longtime Astoria Clown Bill Landwehr wrote. "The Astoria Clowns will be selling their world famous crab and shrimp melts this Saturday, at the Astoria High School parking lot from 11 a.m. until sold out. Drive in, drive out."
The Astoria Clowns were formed in 1956, and normally attend about 20 parades a year. They also provide scholarships for three high school seniors who are attending Clatsop Community College. Among the groups they support are the Boy Scouts, 4-H, Clatsop County Special Olympics and the Astoria Lions Club. The funds raised from this sale will go toward the 2021 college scholarships.
Anyone who has waited in line to purchase this coveted seafood treat at a local event will also recall it was well worth the wait — so here's another chance.
"The clowns will be selling ready-to-bake half loaves only," Bill added. "Crab half loaves will be $30 and shrimp will be $25. Cash only, please. Get them while they last!"
