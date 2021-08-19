James Trudeau called to ask if the Ear had noticed the metal school lockers standing near the sidewalk on Lief Erikson Drive, just east of Geno's Pizza and Burgers. There's a big sign on the side saying, "Food. Take some or leave some," and the shelves are lined with boxes and cans of food.
"I can drive by and it's empty, and drive by again, and it's full," James said of the improvised food bank. He put an entire case of ravioli in there, and it was gone in two hours.
The owner of the lockers, who prefers to remain anonymous, says the idea started when he and his wife "started hearing about everybody having a hard time … (and) we wanted to help everybody with food."
Their first attempt was a wooden box of food, but the crows got into it. He found the lockers at Astoria Vintage Hardware, where owner Paul Tuter "cut me a deal … once he found out what they are for."
And, "they're for anybody and everybody," he explained. "A lot of people have used them, and a lot of people have donated a lot of food — sometimes it's got better stuff in it than I've got in my house … Even the homeless leave stuff, too, that they didn't want. Everybody's been really good about it."
Don't bring perishables, though, he advises. "Take that stuff to the food bank."
"Hopefully, we're helping people out who need it," he added. "The community has really stepped up, they're a big part of it. That's why I leave it out there, because everybody supports it."