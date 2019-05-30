Shipwreck fans, rejoice: MaritimeExecutive.com reports that the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has opened its online Virtual Archaeology Museum, which features details from five previously undiscovered wrecks that occurred in the 19th and 20th centuries (bit.ly/BOEMwrecks).
The mystery ships were discovered by the BOEM while exploring the sea floor for oil and gas in 4,000 to 7,000 feet of water. Remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) filmed the ships employing the latest technology in underwater videography; the resulting high resolution images were used to create 3D models and mosaic maps of the ships and their contents. One of the images, from Shipwreck 15377, is shown.
Go ahead, take the tour.
