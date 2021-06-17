In case you've been experiencing sleepless nights worrying about the political correctness of the state song, "Oregon, My Oregon," which was adopted in 1927, you can rest easy.
The Oregon Legislature has approved a resolution to revise the song to "remove racist language" and "make the lyrics more inclusive," according to KEZI.com
Amy Shapiro, of Beaverton, proposed the changes. The words she found offensive have been replaced with her own, which emphasize "Oregon's natural beauty and rolling rivers." She describes her alterations as "small but profound."
Happily, the music that goes with the song, by Henry Bernard Murtagh, has not offended anyone — at least not yet, anyway — and will stay the same.
The original lyrics, written by J. A. Buchanan, of Astoria, won a poetry contest held by the Society of Oregon Composers in 1920.
A well-known man about town, Buchanan was a lawyer and municipal judge for many years. He also served as a state representative and founded the Astoria Kiwanis. A published writer, his work appeared in Sunset and Field and Stream magazines.
Buchanan is buried at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton, where his lyrics will remain, as written, literally engraved in stone. Since he died in 1935, his opinion of the alterations being made to his song is moot.
The resolution to approve Shapiro's corrected lyrics is now headed to Gov. Kate Brown's desk, awaiting her signature.