Fun rerun: On Aug. 19, 1818, the three-masted, 117-foot U.S. Navy sloop-of-war USS Ontario, commanded by Capt. James Biddle, came into the Columbia River to claim sovereignty of the U.S. on the north and south shores of the Columbia River after the War of 1812.
As Biddle approached the Columbia River Bar, he noted in his ship's log that he found it impossible for a vessel as large as the Ontario to enter because of "its sinuous channel," among other issues. Consequently, he anchored and took three boats loaded with more than 50 well-armed men to shore at a "small cove" at Cape Disappointment.
"… In the presence of several of the natives, displaying the flag of the U.S., turning up a sod of soil, and giving three cheers, I nailed up against a tree a leaden plate in which were cut the following words: 'Taken possession of in the name and on the behalf of the United States by Captain James Biddle, commanding the U.S. Ship Ontario, Columbia River, August, 1818.'" The Ontario fired a salute in celebration.
After the ceremony, Biddle headed to the "Chinoake" village to visit the chief, then crossed the Columbia River, landing near Fort George (aka Fort Astoria), and "took possession" there, too. Mission accomplished. Biddle returned to his ship and sailed away. (In One Ear, 8/17/2018) (bit.ly/CptBiddle, bit.ly/JBiddle)