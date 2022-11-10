Tidbits from The Daily Morning Astorian, Nov. 10, 1888:
• Chief of Police Barry wishes delinquent city taxpayers to distinctly understand that it will be better for them to pay their taxes today without delay.
Note: Astoria citizens probably knew Chief Barry was not a man to cross. In an 1891 letter from Darius Norris, Norris asserts, "I was run aboard a ship, shanghaied by Chief of Police Barry ... I got abused and crippled and got nothing." Penniless, he was dumped off in England.
• The oldest incorporated business concern in the world is the Hudson's Bay Co., which has existed for 225 years. The headquarters of the company are in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and the bulk of the stock is held in England.
Note: Actually, the British Hudson's Bay Co. was established in 1670 and was one of Astoria founder John Jacob Astor's rivals in the 1800s. Incredibly, the brand is still in existence. HBC.com says: "We are a holding company of investments and businesses ... retail operations and real estate, including majority ownership of iconic e-commerce companies."
• Gov. Pennoyer has issued a Thanksgiving proclamation, designating Thursday as a day of thanksgiving and prayer. Everyone can join in; some because they think things are so good, and others because they are thankful that things are no worse. Those who cannot be included in these two lists must be hard to please.
Note: The one who was hard to please was Sylvester Pennoyer, aka the annoyer, pictured, governor of Oregon from 1887 to 1895. Calling him cantankerous would be an understatement.
In 1891, when President Benjamin Harrison visited Oregon, Pennoyer kept him waiting at the train station, in the rain, to make his grand entrance 10 minutes late. In 1893, he refused to let the state Democrats fire the ceremonial cannon to celebrate the election of Grover Cleveland. Then he locked the cannon up and posted an armed guard.
