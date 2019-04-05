April 5, 1900
• Alsca Fox yesterday received three more Mongolian pheasants, and today they will be taken to Olney and turned loose.
Note: An 1897-1898 report mentions the care of these birds in captivity, and a fish and game department’s 1899-1900 report says Mongolian pheasants were protected from hunting in Clatsop County until 1902.
Even so, Mikal Cline, Upland Game Bird coordinator at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife notes that “as far as we are aware, these birds did not persist.” (bit.ly/mongpheas, bit.ly/mongpheas2)
April 5, 1889
• Sol Smith Russell will appear at Ross’ opera house tomorrow night in “Bewitched.”
Note: Russell (pictured, inset) ran away from home and was a drummer boy in the Union Army during the Civil War (his parents wouldn’t let him enlist as a musician). He later became a very popular and famous actor, comedian and impressionist who toured the U.S. One playwright said his “smile was as near to human sunshine as anyone’s smile can be.” (bit.ly/solruss)
• Putting in fish traps on Desdemona sands is a difficult piece of business. The little traps stand it, but the waves wash out the piles driven by the pile driver for the large piles, and no foundation can be secured. Harry Woods lost between $400 (almost $11,000 now) and $500 worth of piles that way in the last week.
Note: It couldn’t have been easy, but the Desdemona Sands Lighthouse was built in 1902. However, in 1905, 2,105 tons of stone riprap were added to the outer row of pilings of the wharf. Then, in 1935, a new wood pile structure, frame, deck and tower were built.
Sadly, only a few years later, in 1942, during World War II, the lighthouse superstructure was demolished. The foundation and beacon were still standing until 1964, though, when they were finally removed. (bit.ly/desands)
