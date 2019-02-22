From the Friday, Feb. 22, 1889 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian:
• There are 500 steel rails on the dock at Kalama for the Ilwaco rail road extension. … The rails when laid will form part of a railroad that will pay $400 a day carrying passengers to the beach. It is correctly reported that we have a beach over at Clatsop. But we have no railroad, so the people go elsewhere.
Note: Snarky remark aside, the rails were for Lewis Alfred Loomis’ popular Clamshell Railroad, which expanded in 1889 from 3.5 miles of track on to 13.5 miles, from Ilwaco to Nahcotta, Washington, creating a tourist mecca of the Long Beach Peninsula. (clamshellrailroad.org)
• Portland figures now on a population of 48,000.
Note: According to Google, as of 2017, the number is 647,805.
• Mrs. Marian Trenchard says that when she came here there were but three children in Astoria. That was many and many a year ago.
Note: In 1890, the population of Astoria was 6,184, but in 1880, it was 2,803, and in 1870 it was only 639. If she was a very old woman in 1889, she was probably not kidding. (bit.ly/Astorpop)
• A determined effort was put forth to introduce young white fish into Cullaby Lake that involved several people, missed communications, and arranging a railroad “fish car” to ship them from Coeur d’Alene Lake in Idaho to Portland.
“Lovers of the art piscatorial,” the newspaper noted, “owe a vote of thanks to the gentlemen who have so successfully interested themselves in this matter.”
There was no mention if the fish were still alive on arrival.
• A California paper gives a revolver as a premium to every new subscriber. The revolver is found very handy when the man comes round to ask for a renewal of the subscription.
