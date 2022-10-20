Tidbits from The Daily Astorian, Oct. 19, 1882:
• The terminus of the railroad at St. Helens will be on Sprecht's place. The road will cross to Deer Island.
Tidbits from The Daily Astorian, Oct. 19, 1882:
• The terminus of the railroad at St. Helens will be on Sprecht's place. The road will cross to Deer Island.
Note: The Astoria and Columbia River Railroad did not reach Astoria until 1898.
• "No thoroughfare" for teams between the two towns (Astoria and Upper Astoria, aka Uppertown, pictured). The crossings at each end of Cedar Street are removed, and communication is broken. We hear of a boat, about to be put on the "upper Astoria route."
Note: The two rival towns did not merge until a legislative act, passed in 1891, extended Astoria's corporate limits.
• … A Portland man recently took it into his head to come down to Astoria and start in business. Happening to mention his ideas to a prominent canneryman whose headquarters is at Clifton, the man is alleged to have said, "Oh, you shouldn't think of going to Astoria! The whole town will burn up sometime."
Note: He wasn't completely wrong. On July 2, 1883, a fire broke out that burned down several blocks of the waterfront, which was built on wooden pilings.
• The operetta of "HMS Pinafore" was given at Liberty Hall to a small but appreciative audience … We would suggest that some measures be taken to repress the hoodlum element that so hideously demonstrate their idiocy at every entertainment …
In the second act last night there seemed to be an incipient riot among the gods, and the policemen were like rainbows appearing after the storm was over …
Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.