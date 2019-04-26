News snippets from the Sunday, April 26, 1885 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian:
• The 75-pound salmon is a little behind time this year. He was due last Thursday.
Note: To give you an idea of the size, Jalmar Wilson of Uniontown was photographed (inset) holding up an 82.5 pound chinook salmon he caught while gillnetting in 1936.
• Carnahan & Co. are agents for the sale of J. C. Trullinger‘s patent Duplex axe. This axe is something that “sells itself,” for any man who uses an axe would not part with a Duplex after chopping with it an hour.
Note: “No scandal touched the life of J. C. Trullinger,” notes Ralph Friedman in “Tracking Down Oregon” (bit.ly/tullinger). He was the operator of Astoria’s first electric plant, and also had seven patented inventions, including the duplex axe.
• … E. C. Holden will sell at public auction, under a decree of foreclosure … (land in) Adair’s Astoria, together with the wharves, buildings and tenements thereto belonging. The property is known as the Adair cannery, and the judgement against it is for $26,169 (about $686,000 now) and costs.
Note: It’s hard to say which cannery this was. In 1874 S. D. and John Adair Jr. built a cannery in Astoria, the second one built here. It was later renamed A. Booth & Co.; S. D. eventually sold his half.When he sold his Fraser River cannery, S. D. bought one on the Columbia River, and S. D. Adair & Co. was formed. In 1881, he partnered with William B. Adair, continuing as S. D. Adair & Co. (bit.ly/sdadair)
• Tomorrow will be the 63rd anniversary of Gen. (Ulysses S.) Grant’s birthday.
Note: Grant was no stranger to Astoria. He visited merchant Adam Van Dusen’s (1823-1884) Uppertown store in the 1850s, way before The Late Unpleasantness (aka the Civil War). Grant died in July 1885. (old300.org/ahistory.html, bit.ly/USGvandusen, bit.ly/USGrant)
