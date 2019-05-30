From the Friday, May 30, 1884 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian:
• C. W. Leick is fast assuming prominence as a skillful architect and draughtsman. He is now busy on plans for various residences throughout the city.
Note: Architect Carl Leick (1854–1939) moved to Astoria in the 1880s. Among his designs are the Capt. George Flavel House (1885), still reigning over Eighth Street, and Grace Episcopal Church (also 1885).
He also designed lighthouses, one of which is the Grays Harbor Lighthouse at Westport, Washington, built in 1898, which he considered his “masterpiece.” Once 400 feet from the tideline, the structure still stands tall over 3,000 feet from the shore.
Leick’s work lived up to his motto: “Build ’em stout, and make ’em last.” (bit.ly/CWLeick, bit.ly/GHLight)
• Judge Deady was engaged yesterday in hearing testimony in the case of the Queen of the Pacific, George Flavel (inset) libellant.
Note: When the Queen of the Pacific ran aground in 1883, Capt. J. H. D. Gray and Capt. Flavel and their tugs swooped to her rescue. As a result, no lives were lost, and the ship was undamaged, as was most of her cargo, saving the shipping company almost $737,000 (more than $19.2 million now).
And therein lay the problem: The ship’s owners did not want to pay what they were charged for the salvage efforts. The court sided with the captains, and awarded them around $65,000 (almost $1.7 million now). (bit.ly/QueenPacFlavel)
• Dr. Fulton‘s telephone number is 41.
Note: Nope, it’s not a joke. Believe it or not, a steamboat captain, George Ainsworth, brought the first telephone to Oregon in 1878, and the first phone line connected his office and home in Portland. The new gadget didn’t take long to catch on, and by the fall of that same year, there were almost 100 phones in the City of Roses.
Astoria got on the bandwagon, and opened local exchanges in 1884, which is why Dr. Fulton’s phone number really was 41. But you’ve got to wonder who was the first. Capt. Flavel, perhaps? (bit.ly/AstPhone)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.