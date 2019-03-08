From The Daily Morning Astorian, Saturday, March 1, 1890:
• The house of C.W. Durr at Grays River narrowly escaped destruction by fire yesterday morning. A fortunate accident delayed the steamer Rival, and her passengers saw the fire and put it out after the roof and some of the furniture had been burned.
• Work began yesterday on the motor line to Smith’s Point (currently Port of Astoria Pier 3), an important enterprise. This is a sure thing; no talk, but work. A telegram yesterday says 150 tons of iron are on the way. This will lay 3 miles of road. The work will be pushed to successful completion.
Note: A cable railway deal fell through, but in June 1890, Judge Frank Taylor’s Bay Railway Co. started running a steam dummy (a locomotive disguised as a passenger car) that went 3 miles from around Smith’s Point to new housing tracts on Youngs Bay. (bit.ly/smithcar)
• Lots in Tract 3 of the beautiful suburb of Chelsea, only five minutes’ walk from the steamer landing at Skipanon and terminus of A&SCR (Astoria & South Coast Railway). … Prices from $60 ($1,650 now).
Note: Chelsea is lost to the ages. By 1891, the A&SCR had expanded, and operated from Skipanon (across from Astoria, on Youngs Bay) all the way to Seaside. (bit.ly/ascrailway)
• The wrecker Whiteclaw is doing some work around the Astoria docks. Yesterday with her divers and apparatus a safe was raised off the Telephone’s wharf, belonging to Foard & Stokes, and part of a stove in front of the U.P. dock.
Note: Diving? Yes, believe it or not, the equipment was already in existence. In 1842, when he was 22, James Buchanan Eads (pictured, inset) invented a salvage boat he called a submarine, but it was really a surface vessel he used to descend from in a diving bell, that he also created, to do salvage work while walking around on the Mississippi River bottom. He recovered enough valuable lost cargo to become a very wealthy man. (bit.ly/eadsdive)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.