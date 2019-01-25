From the Sunday Jan. 25, 1885 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian:
• E. C. Holden sold the wreck of the Dewa Gungadhur to Martin Foard at public auction, yesterday, for $16 (about $414 now).
Note: The British iron bark ran aground on Jan. 19, 1885 on Shoalwater Bay. Capt. John Gattersby said the vessel was done in by a dense fog and strong current, and she was likely a total loss. (bit.ly/gungadhur)
Martin Foard was a prominent Astoria businessman who, with his partner, Frank Stokes, founded Foard and Stokes Groceries, one of Astoria’s leading businesses. He seemed to have a soft spot for salvaging wrecks. (bit.ly/mfoard)
• It is said that as soon as Capt. Scott’s new boat, the Telephone, is put on the route, the fare between here and Portland will be reduced.
Note: Capt. Uriah Bonsor Scott‘s Telephone (pictured, inset), whose maiden voyage was March 1, 1885, set the speed record for the Portland/Astoria route. It was also one of the first vessels to have a bucket-design sternwheel, which increased speed and saved on fuel. (tinyurl.com/scott-tele)
• The New Northwest publishes opinions from various authoritative sources which sustain the belief that under the constitution, the legislature of this state has the right to grant woman suffrage.
Note: Maybe so, but woman suffrage wasn’t actually voter approved (by 52 percent) until November 1912 in Oregon. (bit.ly/galsvote)
