Many of you know, or remember being served by Jeany Potter Birdeno, who is a popular bartender in Astoria. She has worked at The Chart Room, then the Merry Time Bar and Grill and now at Carruthers Restaurant (which is still closed, due to the coronavirus).
She's a lifetime Astorian, the daughter of Tom and Ann Potter, wife of Pete Birdeno, and younger sister of Cathy Stutznegger and Polly Riutta. She's also in the fight of her life, after being recently diagnosed with triple negative invasive mammary ductal breast cancer, which requires aggressive treatment.
Chemotherapy, which began July 2, continues until November, and will be followed by surgery, then six weeks of radiation. Jeany will not be able to work because of the high risk of infection.
She has health insurance, but there is a very high deductible, and after her first treatment her medical expenses are already over $40,000. So her sister, Cathy, started a GoFundMe page to help Jeany at bit.ly/TeamJeany
Donations can be made at the GoFundMe page, at any branch of TLC Credit Union or via Venmo @Jeanine-Birdeno. To mail her cards or good wishes, the address is P.O. Box 124, Astoria, OR., 97103.
Jeany has already shaved her head after starting chemotherapy, and gratefully sports a beautiful new wig, thanks to Kallie Linder and her Salon Boheme family.
"I'm very fortunate and blessed," Jeany posted on Facebook recently. "I have the greatest support team I could ever dream of. My husband has been wonderful, tells me I'm beautiful every day. …
"I'm grateful to all of you reading this, your prayers, love and how you have all reached out to me in so many ways … it has been so overwhelming."
