‘It is all about the #TeamWork,” the Oregon State Police posted on their Facebook page on May 31.
“Oregon State Police, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Warrenton Police Department worked together to safely relocate an aggressive cow elk and her calf near Hammond, Oregon.
After numerous reports that a new mother was charging cars and pedestrians in a highly populated area of the city, Warrenton Police closed off the area as ODFW and OSP Fish & Wildlife tranquilized the elk.” The photo shown is courtesy of OSP.
“Several citizens of Hammond assisted in loading her into a horse trailer,” the post wound up, adding a happy ending: “The calf was located hiding in the tall grass nearby and was also relocated with its mother.”
