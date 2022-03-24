Zachary Stocks was featured on KGW's "Expressions in Black" recently. He lives in Astoria, "the greatest small town in America."
In case you don't know him, he's the executive director of Oregon Black Pioneers. He is also a ranger for the National Park Service and a historian, concentrating on 18th and 19th century America, especially African American history and the pioneer migration to the West.
"If you tell the story of Oregon, and you don't include the experiences of people of African descent, then you didn't tell the story …," Zach told the interviewer.
"People are surprised to learn how deep Black history runs in Oregon. That's always at the forefront of my mind. If we don't share these stories, who will?"
"One of the things I didn't know before I started working here (at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park) is very much about York … the only person of African descent who was on the Lewis and Clark Expedition. York's status on this trip was someone without any civil rights, without any privileges in the U.S.
"… From literally the first day, the first footsteps of non-Indigenous peoples in this place we call Oregon, Black people have been a part of these communities, and they contributed to the development of those places."
He also spoke of Moses Williams, a decorated Buffalo Soldier, who was in charge of building new batteries at Fort Stevens in the 1880s. "… When he retired, he was the only enlisted soldier stationed at Fort Stevens … But nonetheless, today, very few people even know his name."
"I guess I just want to be remembered as someone who cared," he added. "Someone who took the time to learn my history. Someone who took the time to appreciate the settings around me, and bring all those things together, and share them with other people."