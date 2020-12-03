Fun rerun: Sweden has an unusual problem, and is up in arms: It wants the European Union to ban the import of live North American (Maine/Canadian) lobsters, citing an "invasion" (tinyurl.com/outlobs).
Swedish lobsters, aka "Black Gold," (pictured courtesy of visitsweden.com) look like North American lobsters, are around the same size, have the same large front claws, and, like their across-the-ocean brothers, sell for a premium price.
The alleged threat to Swedish lobsters seems to be that North American lobsters, which reproduce faster, have been spotted in the Scandinavian country's coastal waters.
So how big is this threat, really? "They've found 32 lobsters in seven years," Geoff Irvine of the Lobster Council of Canada said. "We're skeptical that that could be called an invasion." He has a point. (In One Ear, 4/1/2016)
