A little Astoria/Hollywood trivia nugget: The career of actor Clark Gable, who died Nov. 16, 1960, began in the Pacific Northwest.
According to the Oregon Encyclopedia (bit.ly/CGable), Gable, best known for his role as Rhett Butler in "Gone with the Wind," arrived in Bend via boxcar in 1922. Once he decided to give acting a try, he joined the Astoria Players Stock Co. (actually based in Portland), which traveled by steamboat to perform in towns around the lower Columbia River.
It was in Astoria, at the Liberty Theatre (which burned down later that year in the 1922 fire), where Gable's acting career got temporarily derailed. There were money issues and some actors bailed — those remaining in the troupe had to perform their way back to Portland on milk barges.
Clearly it was a minor setback, as Gable went on to become an Academy Award winner. A plaque honoring him is at the northeast corner of 12th and Exchange streets, the former location of the Liberty Theatre.
