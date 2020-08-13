"A few days ago I received a text from Jacque Pressly at Angels for Sara Sanctuary about a cat Debra Welch and her husband had seen on the trails near the airport," Rita Smith of River Song Foundation wrote. "It was following people. Jacque and her daughter, Kay, went to look for him, but didn't find him.
"I grabbed one of my rescue friends, and we went out. We knew he wouldn't last long out there. As soon as we got down the trail a bit, we could hear it meowing frantically in a wooded area. It was a bit difficult to get to him, as he was across a small ditch and there was a lot of vegetation. After a couple of hours, we managed to get him into a carrier. He was starving, so it wasn't too hard to lure him with food.
"After searching lost pet pages, I found a post about a kitty that had been missing from Astoria for two months. It said he was microchipped. I felt it had to be this cat, Teo.
"After tracking down the microchip info (which wasn't easy), I called Teo's people and he has now been reunited with Ben and Carrie Pelenske and their daughter, Lucy. They report that 13-year-old Teo is now snuggled in his favorite spot, the bed." Carrie, Lucy and Teo are pictured.
"So the moral of this story is," Rita added, "Microchip your pets. And post them on social media. It really makes a difference."
"Thank you everybody!" a very relieved Carrie added. "He is so happy to be home, and we are so happy he is home safe. I really thought we wouldn’t see him again."
Please donate to River Song Foundation at riversongfoundation.org or Angels for Sara Sanctuary at angelsforsarasanctuary.com to help them make more happy endings possible for lost, abandoned and senior animals.
