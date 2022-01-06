A headline on page 3 of the Jan. 4, 1888, edition of The Daily Morning Astorian noted a "thrilling experience of the keepers" at the Tillamook Rock Lighthouse after some ferocious storms in December. The news of the terror on the rock was reported by the lampist, who had just arrived in Astoria on the lighthouse tender Manzanita.
The lighthouse keepers' misery started on Dec. 4, "after a day of fury and tumult." Towards day's end, there were "three tremendous seas, striking and thundering up the side of the rock, breaking clean over it, falling in a shower of salt spray on the other side and shattering a pane of glass in the lantern." It should be noted that the glass was 5/8ths of an inch thick, and the lantern was 190 feet above the sea.
On Dec. 26, there was a repeat performance, with two more lantern panes smashed. "… The tumultuous seas broke into and flooded the lantern, and, as a keeper puts it, 'First assistant Flynn was found floundering around in the lantern like a sea lion after a salmon.'" Wooden shutters were quickly, and with great difficulty, put up to keep more water from pouring in.
No light beamed from Tillamook Rock that night. "One can imagine the frightful experience of those imprisoned men in the darkness and storm," the paper noted, "high above the seas thundering over them and without a ray of light to enliven the gloom."
It was an ongoing concern that the men at the lighthouse were completely isolated out there on the rock, subject to storms that made the lighthouse shudder on its rocky perch. The only contact they had with the outside world was when the Manzanita came by to check on them, which was not that often.
"After such gales, the men on the rock ought to be communicated with from the shore," the article concluded. "Perhaps, in such emergency the Corwin, or some similar vessel, could aid in what might be a rescue."