The Today Show featured a story noting that a rare original copy of the proclamation that President George Washington signed on Oct. 3, 1789, declaring Nov. 26 the First National Day of Thanksgiving, went up for auction at Christie's (tinyurl.com/gwturkey).
The document last sold in 1977 for $3,800, but was expected to fetch $8 to $12 million at the Nov. 14 auction in New York. One of the reasons is its rarity.
Washington did not sign very many documents, for one thing. And, although it is presumed there were originally 13 copies (sent to the original states) only two are known to still exist — and one of them is in the Library of Congress.
Alas, nobody bought it, so you can start saving your pennies for the next auction. (In One Ear, Nov. 22, 2013)
Update: In January 2015, Keno Auctions in New York announced that the proclamation had been sold for $8.4 million to a private collector who wished to remain anonymous. (bit.ly/KenoGeorge)
