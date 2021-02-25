The story, "Life on That Crag in a Storm," in the Feb. 18, 1888 edition of The Daily Astorian, tells of J. M. Flynn's harrowing experience in the Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. He relayed the tale to the editor via a passing tug:
"We had quite a picnic here last Sunday … The ball began in the southeast about 4 p.m. on the 11th, increasing in fury and wearing to southwest; about 10 a.m. of the 12th, the seas commenced breaking over house and tower.
"At 2 p.m., two chimney tops were washed away; 2:30 p.m., wash tanks washed adrift from lashings, chimney and top of kitchen washed down, one upper pane of glass in lantern stove in; 5:30 p.m., another upper and one middle pane stove in; 6 p.m., another upper pane was stove in, making four in all.
"The panes were replaced with wooden covers as soon as possible, which was dangerous work; in fact, we thought at one time we would have to give up trying, the seas came so fast.
"I think more water came down the tower than during the other storm, and certainly the seas struck the rock harder. There has been so much of the rock washed off the southwest part that the building is not so much protected from the seas.
"Between 8 and 9 p.m. the storm commenced to abate, but the seas came over until 4 a.m. of the 13th. It was impossible to light the (lighthouse) lamp … but two lanterns were hung in the tower, one north and one south. The lamp was lighted last night at sunset time.
"About 2 this p.m. we noticed … the tug Escort No. 2, the captain of which, on being hailed, very kindly changed his course and came close to and took my message."
Original image is courtesy of Oregon Public Broadcasting (bit.ly/Tillystorm)