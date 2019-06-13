OK, so you missed your chance to audition for the grueling CBS show “Survival” on June 1 at the Chinook Winds Casino in Lincoln City. But you still want to try out for “the adventure of a lifetime,” so now what?
You can apply online year-round. You need to be 18 or older, either a U.S. or Canadian citizen, and have a valid U.S. or Canadian passport.
Before you start the actual application process, you need to create, save and have handy: a video of yourself and a good selfie. Check out bit.ly/survvidtips for guidance on the video, but the all-important Rule No. 1 is: “Be yourself!”
Once your video and selfie are done, you’re ready to apply for the show, which you can do here: cbssurvivorcasting.com/apply. And that’s it. If they’re interested, they’ll give you a call.
