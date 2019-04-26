On April 18, 107 years ago, the Carpathia docked in New York with 705 Titanic survivors aboard. One of them was Madeleine Astor, the pregnant young bride (and second wife) of Col. John Jacob “Jack” Astor IV (inset), great-grandson of Astoria’s namesake. He went down with the ship.
Astor left her the annual income from a trust fund of $5 million ($131 million now) and several other perks, plus an annual payment of $500,000 (about $13 million now) until she remarried. A fund of $3 million was left for his unborn child, John Jacob “Jakey” Astor VI, who was born Aug. 14, but wouldn’t inherit until he was 21. Madeleine married twice more, had two more sons, and died at 46 in 1940.
Vincent Astor, Jakey’s older half-brother, loathed Jakey and his playboy lifestyle, and didn’t consider him an Astor. As a result, he left Jakey nothing of their father’s enormous estate when he died in 1959. Jakey sued, but settled for $250,000 (about $2.1 million now). He married four times, and had a son and a daughter. Jakey died in 1992 at the age of 79, and was buried with his parents. (bit.ly/madjakey1, bit.ly/madjakey2)
