When the Ear was but an earlet living in a lobstering/oystering village in New England, the arrival of the annual Farmers’ Almanac (published since 1818) was of practically biblical importance (farmersalmanac.com).
The almanac often hung on a hook in the kitchen it could be referred to on a daily basis. Yes, it still has the punch hole for easy hanging. How the almanac’s writers knew in advance what the weather would be like for a whole year was a source of great mystery to all, even more so because they were rarely wrong.
So. On that positive note, it was quite cheering to receive an email update about the summer forecast: “Where Will Summer Be Dry? It looks like the Pacific Northwest can expect a drier-than-usual summer, despite the fact that the first days of the new season start off with some showery weather. As far as temperatures are concerned, this zone can expect pleasant and fair conditions all the way through to August.”
One can only hope they are right, as usual.
