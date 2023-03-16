Ear: Postal

The Daily Morning Astorian of March 17, 1888, notes that the post office at Onion Peak, in Tillamook County, had been discontinued.

Early on, delivering the weekly mail from Astoria to any location in Tillamook County was arduous and dangerous. According to LaPostaPub.com, just getting from Astoria to Cannon Beach involved a trail through "unbroken country," littered with fallen trees, full of small streams to be forded (and often swollen from rain), and "mud to the knees was encountered for miles at a stretch."

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.