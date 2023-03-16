The Daily Morning Astorian of March 17, 1888, notes that the post office at Onion Peak, in Tillamook County, had been discontinued.
Early on, delivering the weekly mail from Astoria to any location in Tillamook County was arduous and dangerous. According to LaPostaPub.com, just getting from Astoria to Cannon Beach involved a trail through "unbroken country," littered with fallen trees, full of small streams to be forded (and often swollen from rain), and "mud to the knees was encountered for miles at a stretch."
A slight reprieve started in Cannon Beach, where the sand was hard packed at low tide, but at Short Sand Beach (Oswald West State Park), a steep trail climbed up Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain. At the top, the mountain slopes west and "breaks off in a nearly vertical cliff 500 feet above the sea. The surface is made up of old rock slides for the most part, and footing is treacherous."
Once over the mountain, the mail carrier had to canoe across the Nehalem River, and head down the beach to Garibaldi and the settlements of Southern Tillamook Bay. The route changed occasionally when new post offices popped up or old offices closed or moved.
Incidentally, the Onion Peak post office reopened on Oct. 23, 1888, but closed for good on April 7, 1893.