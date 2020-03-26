"Astoria is on TV shaking the News," Astoria man-about-town Jeff Daly wrote. "The News Network filmed the story about the 'Astoria Shake,' the safe and socially aware greeting to continue the custom of shaking hands, done with a local twist and a touch of personality."
The five-plus minute fast-moving video, created because "the community can use some humor" (indeed!), features many familiar faces doing their own quirky version of the no-touch handshake. Pictured, John Wedell. Watch it at tinyurl.com/AstoriaShake. Enjoy!
