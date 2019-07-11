In that same edition of the Astorian, an ad stood out: “Mrs. Winslow’s Soothing Syrup should always be used for children teething. It soothes the child, softens the gums, allays all pain, cures wind cholic (flatulence) and is the best remedy for diarrhoea. Twenty-five cents (about $14 now) a bottle.”
Charlotte Winslow was a pediatric nurse who created the syrup, which was produced by her son-in-law and his partner in 1849. It was enormously popular for calming fussy babies; over 1.5 million bottles were sold annually in the 1860s.
And here’s why it worked: The syrup contained morphine and alcohol. In fact, one teaspoonful contained enough morphine to kill the average child.
It’s believed that after being medicated, thousands of babies nodded off and never woke up. Since no one made the connection between the syrup and deaths from overdose, addiction and withdrawal, or realized how dangerous morphine can be, the exact mortality rate is unknown.
It’s one thing to unleash patent medicine quackery on unsuspecting adults; it was downright deadly for infants. And Mrs. Winslow’s Soothing Syrup — aka “the baby killer” — is a prime example. (bit.ly/MzWinslow)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.