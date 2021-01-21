This tsunami won't scare you: Jumpei Mitsui, Japan's only certified professional Lego block builder, created an astounding 3-D Lego version of Hokusai's classic work, "The Great Wave off Kanagawa," MyModernMet.com announced. Mitsui's wave contains 50,000 Lego blocks and is about 4 by 5 feet. It took 400 hours to build; his photo is shown.
To emulate wave dynamics, the Lego artist read about giant wave formations and studied videos of waves on YouTube, then created several sketches he used to construct the sculpture, which is on display at the Hankyu Brick Museum in Osaka, Japan.
"This is the BEST WAVE I've ever built with LEGO bricks !!!" the artist posted on Twitter. No doubt.