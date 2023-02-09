Many locals have noticed the striking new bronze sculpture standing in front of the newly renovated Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa. It's called The Big Catch, and was created by artist Douglas Granum.
"The big catch was inspired by a 1909 photo from Ashael Curtis, one of the great documentarian photographers in Pacific Northwest history," Granum's website says. "… We want the lines and wrinkles and hollows, the human face is as boundless as the oceans this man sailed upon. It is my wish to capture the often impenetrable mysteries of this man, of all men, to snatch this moment from history, and yield up his very real life."
"I have a photo taken of me when I was about 20 that's very similar," Granum told TheNewsTribune.com. "I love fishing, and I was part of that world for a while … I identify with the fish, too. There's nothing like bringing in a big salmon. When I saw Curtis' photo, I immediately thought of the shot taken of me.
"There’s a quality to the pose that everyone who's ever caught a big fish — in this case, a really big fish — can identify with. If you catch one, what do you do? You hold it up and get a picture taken with it."
The name of the man in the 1909 photo has been lost in time. "I'd love to take his family to the bronze and show it to them," Granum said. "... I want to know about this man, his life. I'd love to have the mystery solved." (Photos: DouglasGranum.com and Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa)