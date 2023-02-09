Ear: Catch

Many locals have noticed the striking new bronze sculpture standing in front of the newly renovated Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa. It's called The Big Catch, and was created by artist Douglas Granum.

"The big catch was inspired by a 1909 photo from Ashael Curtis, one of the great documentarian photographers in Pacific Northwest history," Granum's website says. "… We want the lines and wrinkles and hollows, the human face is as boundless as the oceans this man sailed upon. It is my wish to capture the often impenetrable mysteries of this man, of all men, to snatch this moment from history, and yield up his very real life."

