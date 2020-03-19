"Out digging at an old farm, and besides tons of lead and tin we were getting a little worn out," Don Kelly of the Northwest Artifact Recovery Team (fb.me/NorthwestDiggers) noted of a March 11 "dirt fishing" (aka metal detecting) expedition in the Lewis and Clark area of Astoria.
"The big find of the day was near a few trees by the garden," he explained. "Right on top of the ground my detector double-beeped, meaning something close to the surface. As I looked down, staring back at me was an old Chinese coin.
"Well, that got my brother's attention, as he started digging … (and) he pulls up another Chinese coin. I found one more Chinese coin about a foot away. Three Chinese coins in one day? Unheard of! Great day for the Northwest Artifact Recovery team!" His photo of the coins is shown.
Don did a little research and found that the smaller coins are from the Qianlong dynasty, circa 1736-1798, and the larger one is a Qing dynasty coin, circa 1661-1722.
"Some people want to bury our history," he declared, "we want to preserve it!"
