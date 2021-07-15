"Today (July 9) we spotted blue whales for the first time in 10 years off Depoe Bay," marine biologist Carrie Newell of Whale Research Eco Excursions out of Depoe Bay wrote on the company's Facebook page. A photo from the page is shown.
According to AnimalSake.com, adult blue whales are 82 to 105 feet long, can weigh up to 200 tons and live an average of 80 to 90 years. They are among the largest animals to ever live on Earth.
Two blue whales were found halfway to Lincoln City, feeding on krill. Newell also thought she spotted one near the bell buoy. Excursion captains saw two more heading south.
"When I finally went out again," Newell added, "the blues were south of Gull Rock in 113 feet of water, and heading south at 5-6 mph."
She noted they appeared thin.
Hopefully the visitors were able to fatten up a bit during their visit, as the fish finder revealed that the krill they were feeding on were 100 feet deep, and the school ranged from 30 to 50 feet thick.