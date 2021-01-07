Ever wonder how sailors were treated aboard merchant vessels in the late 1800s? Pay was often an issue, and such was the case on the British ship Andrada. Liisa Penner, archivist at the Clatsop County Historical Society, sent over a story that appeared in an October 1896 issue of The Daily Morning Astorian.
The aggrieved sailor, William Downs, hired onto the Andrada in Portland. He signed a note for a $40 pay advance. But by the time he paid for clothes, lodging, etc., he was owed a balance of $15. A dozen other crew members were in the same predicament.
When Downs approached Capt. Adams, he was told the balance owed would be settled in Astoria. But once here, the captain dithered. The British consul came aboard, offered more clothing to the men, but couldn't help with the money issue.
After a two-day delay in port, the captain finally offered to advance the crewmen half of their pay, about $200, which they refused. Even so, they were told they would have to go to sea anyway; and, if they refused to work, they would be "starved into subjection."
When the ship was ready to set sail the next day, Downs and some men approached the captain, demanding to be put ashore if they weren't going to be paid. The captain flatly refused. Six of the men gave up and went to work, the others held fast.
Downs knew that as the leader of the group, once at sea, he'd be subjected to "all manner of privations and hardships." And, for delaying the ship's departure over a pay dispute, he probably wouldn't be compensated at all.
So, he slipped off his shoes, dropped over the side when Andrada was opposite Fort Stevens, and started to swim ashore. The steamer Mendell came out to get him, and he was taken back to the fort.
"We were not trying to create any disturbance by refusing to take the vessel out," Downs asserted, "but were simply standing out for what was due us according to agreement."
