A chilly tale for a cold November night, from The Daily Astorian, Nov. 29, 1889.
"Stout" John Hansen, captain of the whaler Reindeer, had arrived at the Port of Astoria the previous week. "Death sat watching by his bedside. He chattered and gibbered, and stared with straining eyeballs."
Why? He thought he had seen the legendary ghost ship, the Flying Dutchman, which was doomed to endlessly sail the seas with its crew of wraiths, and he believed the legend that if a ship was unlucky enough to encounter the Dutchman, it was a sign of impending tragedy.
The captain was undone on July 16, while he was sailing the Reindeer along the icepack near Cape Smyth, in far northern Alaska. Another bark appeared, bow on. "Her mizzen (mast) was gone, and she veered and yawed strangely; but her sails were set and she was making fair headway. Hansen could hear the swish of the wind in her shrouds …
"In an instant she tacked and bore away. Then, before going a hundred yards, she came about and made straight for the Reindeer again. Hansen hailed her. There was no answering hail … Then he hailed again. No return."
Hansen quickly fled for the open sea. He passed close by the other ship, and observed icicles dangling from her rigging, and ice on the deck, helm and hatches. She was alarmingly low in the water, and there was no sign of life.
Actually, the terrifying vision was most likely the wreck of the Young Phoenix. On Aug. 3, 1888, she got caught in a southwest gale while whaling in the Arctic, and several ships in the fleet went down.
The crew, thinking she was sinking, abandoned ship. "For nearly a year she had roamed the chartless sea, touching at no port, piloted by no hand, answering no hail, purposeless, silent and alone."
"This abandoned craft is probably the phantom whose ice-sheathed shrouds and silent decks loomed upon the startled vision of big John Hansen that chilly night in July, and gave him that shock from which he may never recover." (Painting "The Flying Dutchman" by Charles Temple Dix 1838–1873)