Last November, there was a story in this column about the sad fate of the Sylvie (or Sylvia or Silvie) de Grasse, a 140-foot wooden sailing ship. In November 1849, she sailed outbound down the Columbia River and anchored off Astoria to await a pilot.
The pilot came aboard, but the ship drifted right into a ledge off Tongue Point and got stuck. Overloaded with half a million feet of lumber, she could not be budged or refloated.
As of 1869, the Sylvie de Grasse was still visible, sporting a headless figurehead. By 1895, her timbers could only be seen at low tide. Remnants are still there. But what happened to the wooden medicine chest that was still aboard in the 1880s?
Aha! Jeff Groth, vice president of the Maritime Archaeological Society (maritimearchaeological.org) has come up with the answer with a printout and photo (shown) from the Oregon Historical Society (bit.ly/SilvieChest).
Apparently, the chest contained “medicinal bottles, tins, and mortar and pestle,” and was given to Astorian James Welch when the ship was dismantled.
Welch and his wife, Nancy, were the first married white couple to settle in Astoria, arriving in 1846. He bought half of John Shively‘s claim, and built Astoria’s first wood-framed house in a spot designed to irritate.
He was told by the resident Brits of Hudson’s Bay Co. that he was building on foreign soil, but Welch was unimpressed. He noted that it would take “all the guns in the fort” to stop him. No one did.
He built a second house near the first one. When chastised, once again, he noted the British couldn’t stop him. And once again, they couldn’t.
When Welch died, possibly of sheer orneriness, the chest went to his son, John W. Welch, who gave it to Dr. Oris Burnett Estes (1854-1919), aka “Daddy Estes” for delivering more than 2,500 babies around Astoria. He was “one of Astoria’s leading physicians” from 1885 to 1916, according to his obituary, and is buried at Greenwood Cemetery.
And there you have it. The medicine chest is now safely ensconced in the Oregon History Museum collection. (bit.ly/ShiveMcDist, bit.ly/OBEstes, bit.ly/OBEstes2)
