"I was walking my dog Monday morning on the (Astoria) Riverwalk in Alderbrook, behind Violet LaPlante Park, and I discovered a huge round fish that's 6 feet long," Astorian Stacey McKenney said. "It was the craziest thing."
The fish, which had a top and bottom dorsal fin, but no tail, was partially submerged, and looked like a log at first.
Stacey contacted Keith Chandler at the Seaside Aquarium, who sent Tiffany Boothe over to take a look and some photos (one is shown). Tiffany identified the critter as a mola mola, or Pacific Sunfish.
"… Mola mola are one of the largest species of fish in the world," the aquarium posted Tuesday on Facebook, "and they just happen to visit Oregon's northern coast during the summer.
"When we say one of the world's largest fish, we mean it! Weighing in at a hefty 5,000 pounds, and growing up to 10 feet long and 14 feet tall, the Pacific Sunfish looks like an experimental creature from a mad laboratory.
"Lucky for the rest of us they're friendly giants, and feed solely on some of the smallest creatures on the planet. Their diet includes jellies, salps and other zooplankton, which all can be plentiful along Oregon's Coast in summertime."
"If you would like to see this giant in person," the post concluded, "head down to the end of 45th Street, take the gravel path down to the Riverwalk, and head downriver just a bit. Warning: This fish has been dead for quite some time, and is quite stinky."
