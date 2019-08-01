Another interesting tidbit from the same edition of The Daily Morning Astorian:
• The Popular Science Monthly describes a curious and ingenious device called “The Echo-Maker,” to be used on ships at sea. … The naval board tried the echo-maker, and found that a return sound could be heard from the side of a fort half a mile away …
Note: Mariners pretty much depended on their ears to discern sound location at sea (like foghorns and whistling buoys) until 1880, when Prof. A. M. Mayer invented the topophone, consisting of resonators and rubber tubing, which discerned sound direction fairly accurately. A wearable version is pictured.
Mr. De La Torre’s echo-maker was one of several contraptions invented in the 1880s, and was actually a primitive form of sonar. It consisted of “a flaring funnel screwed on the muzzle of a rifle. It is operated by firing the rifle in the direction of the supposed obstacle,” then waiting for the echo to determine the object’s distance and size.
The naval board was impressed, but De La Torre’s echo-maker wound up getting lost in the shuffle, along with several other similar inventions. Sonar devices that could both send and receive sound signals didn’t actually appear until 1918. (bit.ly/echomaker1, bit.ly/echomaker2, bit.ly/echomaker3)
