Ear: Charlotte

According to The Daily Morning Astorian, on July 29, 1884, famed actress, the "great" Charlotte Thompson, was soon to appear at the New York Novelty Store, and eagerly awaited.

In anticipation, several Astoria notables posted "a card" to the actress, pleading with her that "in addition to the great enjoyment anticipated in witnessing your personation of Jane Eyre (pictured), you will, on the second evening, render your famous impersonation of Nell Gwyn." Gwyn (1650-1687), was a witty British actress who was also the mistress of Charles II.

