According to The Daily Morning Astorian, on July 29, 1884, famed actress, the "great" Charlotte Thompson, was soon to appear at the New York Novelty Store, and eagerly awaited.
In anticipation, several Astoria notables posted "a card" to the actress, pleading with her that "in addition to the great enjoyment anticipated in witnessing your personation of Jane Eyre (pictured), you will, on the second evening, render your famous impersonation of Nell Gwyn." Gwyn (1650-1687), was a witty British actress who was also the mistress of Charles II.
Thompson, "the emotional actress," who was born in London and came to the U.S. with her father in the 1850s, was well known for her performances while touring the Old West. She was best remembered for portraying Jane Eyre, and played the part in 1874, 1883 to 1885, and in the Eastern U.S. in 1875, 1877, 1885 and 1887.
Consistently receiving rave reviews, this one is from the San Jose Mercury News in September 1884: "The years that have passed since she first appeared in this city have fallen lightly upon her. The same fire, the same genius that won for her so many warm admirers, remains to her in undiminished force … In her line, we think she stands foremost upon the American stage; certainly she has no superior."