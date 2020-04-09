Last week, this column mentioned the March 1883 death of William De Peyster Stagg, one of the original 1811 founders of Astoria.
One of his obituaries, in the May 1883 edition of The Sailor's Magazine and Seamen's Friend (bit.ly/staggobit), printed in New York, contained some oddly disparaging statements about Astoria:
"For many years Astoria was, to use a debased phrase of the present generation, the emporium of the Northern Pacific. It has now dwindled into insignificance, Portland being vastly more important as a commercial point, while several inland cities are numerically and politically stronger than the village that was once the chief American settlement on the Pacific Coast."
And that, ladies and gentlemen, is "fake news" 1883-style. In fact, that year there were 39 Columbia River canneries, several of which were in Astoria, that produced 42 million pounds of salmon (bit.ly/nosalmon4u), the port was thriving from the arrivals and departures of both shipping and passenger vessels, and business downtown was flourishing.
While the Astoria waterfront fire of July 1883 that started in a sawmill was devastating, the bounce-back was rapid, and the year was remembered as a good one:
"The loss was heavy, but it was, fortunately, the most prosperous year Astoria had ever known, due to the fact that the salmon pack had that year reached its maximum." The Oregonian reported. "Everyone had money in plenty and the city was restored better than it was before."(bit.ly/firehist)
So, despite the opinion of The Sailor's Magazine and Seamen's Friend and the waterfront fire, in 1883 Astoria had not even remotely "dwindled into insignificance."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.