OK, a little Goonies levity to overcome the disappointment surrounding the cancellation of the 35th anniversary celebration in June:
Princess Hellooo Studios has produced a four-minute version of "The Goonies" on YouTube — with sock puppets. Seriously. The silliness begins at tinyurl.com/sockgoon. And yes, of course there is a truffle shuffle moment.
An "entire family participated in the production" of the clip — shot at locations in Astoria and Cannon Beach used in the original film — which is a "loving, goofy tribute to this great movie." Pictured, a screenshot of the sockful version of the iconic movie's ending. Not surprisingly, the credits include "puppet wranglers."
One viewer asked "Why hasn't this gone viral?" Good question.
