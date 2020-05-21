"I have often wondered in my research if divorce is more prevalent here than other locales," Lauri Kramer Serafin wrote. She and her husband, Pete, own the historic Forsstrom House (theforsstromhouse.com) in Astoria. "Nailed it! Found this (article) while cruising old newspapers for Dr. Toivo J. Forsstrom."
The story in question was published Sept. 10, 1921: "Cupid and the marital jinx ran a close race in Clatsop County during the last six years and eight months, according to the records in the county clerk's office. In that period there were 1,449 marriages and 1,428 divorces granted, cupid winning by a narrow margin of 21."
But "… during the last three years the divorces have exceeded the marriages by a considerable number," the article concludes, "while before that time the marriages were in the lead, indicating that the jinx gradually has been getting the better of cupid …"
By the way, Dr. Forsstrom himself got divorced in 1926, and married a divorcée in 1933.
