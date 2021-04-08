"On March 31, Coreen Mitchell and her husband were walking along Gearhart beach when they discovered a 6-foot broadnose sevengill shark," Tiffany Boothe of the Seaside Aquarium wrote. Her photo is shown. "The shark was dead before washing in and had what looked to be bites from another shark.
"Like their name suggests, the broadnose sevengill shark is unique in that it has seven gills, while most species of sharks have five gills … They can be found off the eastern and western Pacific, Argentina and South Africa in estuaries, bays and at ocean depths from near shore to 400 feet.
"Broadnose sevengill sharks are one of 17 species of sharks that can be found off the Oregon Coast. While they are known for their aggressive behavior when feeding, and the fact that they can get quite large — nearly 10 feet and weighing up to 400 pounds — there has never been an attack on a human in Oregon.
"Worldwide, they have only been responsible for five attacks on humans since the 17th century, and none were fatal," Tiffany added. "Though the jury is still out on that one, since human remains have been found in the stomachs of some sevengills."