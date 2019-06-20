There’s a fascinating bridge from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to Kittery, Maine, whose official name is the Memorial Bridge.
It’s nickname, the “living bridge,” is more apt because researchers from the University of New Hampshire have installed 40 data sensors on it, and attached a moored floating platform to it that has a weather station and a tidal turbine, NewAtlas.com reports (tinyurl.com/NHbridge). The bridge is pictured, courtesy of the Living Bridge Project (livingbridge.unh.edu)
“We call it a ‘living’ bridge because it can talk to us and provide valuable information about its health — the stress it deals with, the ease at which it moves, what’s happening around it and even under it …” explained principal investigator of the Living Bridge Project, Erin Bell. “This bridge is not just for getting us across the water, it can teach us so much more about the world around us.”
One can’t help but think the Astoria Bridge, equipped similarly, would provide some equally useful information.
