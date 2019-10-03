Fun rerun from Aug. 29, 2014: Sandie Kay Dodson posted the photo shown with the caption, "I love my weird town." Yes, that really is an upright vacuum cleaner strapped by its cord to a parking sign.
It appeared Aug. 19 on 11th Street, near the corner of Commercial. "I have no clue why it was there, but I thought it was funny as hell," Sandie said. "Around 2 p.m. a city worker took it down. He didn't look as amused as I was."
A little bird mentioned that someone reported the offending vacuum for removal — the first such call in more than 30 years. Now in the city's possession, no one has claimed the errant appliance.
