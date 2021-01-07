Fun rerun: Sandie Kaye Dodson posted the photo shown with the caption, "I love my weird town."
Yes, that really is an upright vacuum cleaner strapped by its cord to a two hour parking sign on the west side of 11th Street. "Around 2 p.m., a city worker took it down," Sandie recalled. "He didn't look as amused as I was."
Apparently someone called in and requested the offending appliance's removal. Incidentally, it was the first such call in more than 30 years.
A little bird who works for the city, when asked why he thought the errant appliance was tied to a parking pole, was quick to explain. "Certainly," he chirped. "Maybe they're saying parking really sucks." (In One Ear, 8/29/14)
Commented