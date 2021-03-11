One of Clatsop County's most puzzling cold cases, the disappearance of 17-year-old Joan "Joanie" Leigh Hall on Sept. 30, 1983, got some attention on The Lars Larson Show (bit.ly/LarsonFutch) on Feb. 26. Incidentally, Joanie would have been 55 on Feb. 24.
Larson was interviewing Jason Futch, a true crime podcaster and missing persons advocate (anchor.fm/fromthevaultpod). Although he now lives in Florida, Futch used to live in Portland and has been following Joanie's case for several years.
When Futch recently made a Freedom of Information Act request to see Joanie's case files, he ran into an unexpected roadblock, which is why he was on Larson's show.
Futch was informed that the investigative records of the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police and the Astoria, Warrenton, Seaside and Cannon Beach police departments are all sealed from public disclosure under a protective order signed by Judge Paula Brownhill on Dec. 10, 2018. He also said the records of this almost 40-year-old case are sealed until 2093.
And the mystery continues, with no end in sight.