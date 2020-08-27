From The Daily Astorian, Aug. 28, 1883:
• From every flagpole yesterday the Stars and Stripes flooded in honor of Gen. Sherman, the general of the Union Army, who for the second time in three years was at Astoria.
Note: This little snippet was followed by an article explaining the visit of Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman, one of the most feared generals in the Union Army, who wrought a path of destruction across the South during the Civil War, destroying railroads and capturing cities.
This stopover did not include actually setting foot in Astoria; the general stayed on the deck of the Oregon, which docked here for a short time, and drew a large crowd of admirers.
The "unassuming old man … has the same twinkle in his eye, the same grim way of closing his jaw, that he had 15 years ago," the reporter observed, "but the essence of time is dying his hair white, and he doesn't move so spry as he did."
When the gangplank went down, Cushing Post No. 14 of the Grand Army of the Republic boarded and were introduced to the general by the post commander. "The old general’s face brightened up," the reporter noted, "and we doubt if any other form of reception would have given him as much genuine pleasure as did that simple little act of courtesy on the part of the post."
When the Oregon headed out to sea, the general went aft, looking at the shoreline, "as though deciding just where he would station his headquarters in case of need … It was his last look at the Columbia in an official capacity."
The legendary Gen. Sherman, 71, died on Valentine's Day, 1884. Even his funeral evoked a Civil War footnote when Joseph E. Johnston, 84, a well-known general in the Confederate Army, served as a pallbearer as a tribute to his former enemy.
Out of respect, despite the wintry weather, Johnston would not wear a hat to fulfill his duty. Consequently, he caught a cold, which became pneumonia, and died a few weeks later. (bit.ly/GenWTSherman)
