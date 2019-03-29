‘As you may know, Capt. John Couch was the first ship’s master to sail past the (Columbia River) Bar and up to the Willamette River; then up the Willamette almost to Oregon City, site of the main Hudson’s Bay Co. trading post,” Graham Lewis wrote.
“The man owned a good chunk of what is now northern downtown Portland.”
“In the early 1840s, on his first trip, Couch guided his first ship, the brig Maryland, from Newburyport, Massachusetts, around the Horn and up to the mouth of the Columbia in hopes of establishing trade with the Hudson’s Bay Co. A member of Couch’s crew made a color drawing of the Maryland in 1841 before they left Massachusetts, and it has been in my family for many years. Now in my 70s, I’ve been looking for a new home for the drawing where it will be valued and, at least part time, displayed.”
Since they only made it to the mouth of the Columbia on this maiden voyage, “that’s why it’s appropriate that this drawing remain, in perpetuity, in Astoria. The Columbia River Maritime Museum is the perfect place for it.”
The drawing, with a drawing of Capt. Couch (inset left), is shown, courtesy of Graham Lewis (inset right).
By the way, if you’re wondering how Graham Lewis is connected to Capt. Couch, he’s the captain’s great-great-grandson, and the family has expanded quite a bit since the 1840s.
“Turnout at the Couch Family Reunion in 2013 astounded me,” he wrote, “and all the 250 or so others who showed up.”
A few of those family members came to Astoria on Saturday to help deliver the drawing to the museum, where it is now safely ensconced.
“Your town has a rich and colorful history,” he added. “We are happy to be a part of it.”
